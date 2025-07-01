LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Flower bouquets and stuffed animals now mark the Merriman Road and Lyndon Street intersection in Livonia where a driver struck a family of three, killing 3-year-old Khalil Robinson. His mother Tia and twin sister Khloe remain hospitalized following the Sunday night crash.

The Robinson family was walking back to their car from the Livonia Spree festival fireworks when they were hit while crossing Merriman around 10:45 p.m.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report below:

Residents call for safety changes after fatal hit-and-run at Livonia festival

Livonia residents say the intersection has long been problematic, particularly during large events like the festival.

"If there's some way during the festival they can change the operation of the light — if just for a 24-hour period or something — that would be something," said Kathy Henderson, a Livonia resident.

The traffic signals at the intersection shift from cycling through green, yellow and red lights to a flashing yellow on Merriman and a flashing red on Lyndon starting at 10 p.m.

Watch our original report on the incident below when we first spoke with the victims' family:

Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom and sister injured

"I just think that yes during busy events, during where neighborhoods are hosting hundreds, thousands of people, we need to be more alert, to be more aware to keep everybody safe. And have those traffic lights a straight red or green as opposed to a flashing red or yellow," said Kelly Jaghab, a Livonia resident.

Residents point to both the flashing yellow light and driver behavior as factors making the intersection dangerous for pedestrians.

"A lot of times, they don't stop. Like, I would pull up, they're not paying attention sometimes, they're just going. You've gotta really pay attention when it's at night and the lights are blinking," said Thaddeus Lee, a Livonia resident.

"It's just irresponsibility on people's driving," Henderson said.

Livonia would need to petition Wayne County to change the Merriman-Lyndon intersection to cycle green, yellow and red 24/7 instead of switching to flashing lights at night. A spokesman says there's been no talk of making that request yet, but that could change.

Michael Robinson, whose daughter and grandchildren were victims in the hit-and-run Sunday night, expressed his concerns about the intersection.

Hear more from the victims' family in the video player below:

Extended interview: Family of Livonia hit-and-run victims provides update, calls for change

"Maybe they need to add some lights over there or make it a regular stop-and-go situation. But right now, it's like a freeway," Robinson said.

The Robinson family shared that while Tia is undergoing emergency surgery to reduce brain swelling, 3-year-old Khloe is showing signs of recovery.

"Khloe, she's awake. She's watching 'Frozen' and she was calling for her nana, so she's doing good," said Regina Robinson, whose daughter and grandchildren were victims in the hit-and-run.

A 47-year-old woman from Mount Morris is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned either Wednesday or Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run.

