Residents fight proposed concrete crushing facility in Wayne wetlands at public hearing

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Wayne are hoping state officials will block plans for a concrete crushing facility proposed for wetlands behind their homes, citing concerns about noise, dust and increased traffic in their neighborhoods.

"We'd probably try to find a way to leave," one resident said about the potential impact of the facility.

Watch Meghan Daniel's video report below:

Residents fight proposed concrete crushing facility in Wayne wetlands

Many neighbors first expressed their opposition to the plan in May when they spoke with our 7 Investigators, and their stance remains unchanged.

"I'd be stuck in the house more than I already am. We already have a bad air quality," said Robert Schwalm, a resident of over a decade.

The city of Wayne approved the plan for the facility in 2022, leaving the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy as the final authority needed to give approval to Van Born Investments, the company behind the application.

Watch the 7 Investigators' report in May on the Wetlands below:

Wayne County neighbors trying to stop concrete crushing facility from destroying wetlands

EGLE held a Zoom hearing Thursday to discuss findings from a survey conducted by contractors hired by Van Born Investments and to gather public comment before making their decision.

Tony Calo, owner of Van Born Investments, has revised his plans to preserve more of the wetlands on the property.

Schwalm says his biggest concern is air quality.

"A lot of people in my family have COPD, so it would affect a lot of us," Schwalm said.

WXYZ

He believes the added pollution would severely restrict his ability to enjoy his home.

"I wouldn't be able to do anything. I wouldn't be able to cut grass. There'd be dust all over people's yards," Schwalm said.

He fears the situation could become life-threatening for him personally.

"Breathing that for a couple of weeks might put me on oxygen," Schwalm said.

Previous interview: 'There's gotta be a better place.' Vincent Harder shares more about concerns over wetland development

Extended interview: 'There's gotta be a better place.' Vincent Harder shares more about concerns over wetland development

Other residents who attended the hearing voiced concerns about losing more of the area's already diminishing wetlands.

"We really have to protect all the scraps, because that's all we have left," one attendee said.

Representatives with EGLE told residents they haven't made a decision yet but will consider all input from the meeting.

Previous interview: Resident Theresa Landrum: "Put people over profit."

Extended interview: 'Put people over profit.' Theresa Landrum talks more about concerns over wetland development

Van Born Investments did not respond to requests for comment.

Residents still have an opportunity to make their voices heard, as the public comment period remains open until Aug. 17.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

