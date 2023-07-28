Residents from Macomb, Oakland counties test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says two people, one from Macomb County and the other from Oakland County, have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus.

These are the first two Michigan residents to test positive for a mosquito-borne illness this year. These types of viruses also include West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. According to MDHHS, the risk of these types of viruses rises throughout mosquito season, peaking in August and September.

The Jamestown Canyon virus has been found in mosquito pools in Bay, Saginaw, and Washtenaw counties. West Nile has been found in mosquitos in Kalamazoo, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties.

According to MDHHS, most people who contract the Jamestown Canyon virus have no symptoms of illness, but some may become ill two to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms typically include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses such as meningitis and encephalitis.

According to the state, the best way to prevent any mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Precautions include:

