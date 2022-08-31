Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark.

As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.

Carol Craig said she lives at Elmcrest Mobile Village in Ypsilanti. She lost power Monday around 6:00 p.m. and said her restoration estimate is Thursday evening. Craig said she’s moved her insulin from the refrigerator to a cooler.

“Usually, DTE is very responsive and comes out within the hour. But they keep telling everybody in the park who’s talking to them, different days, different times, different scenarios," she said.

Craig said she lost $144 worth of food that she bought with her food stamps just the day before. She said immediately outside and around the park other homes and businesses have power. Residents are hoping DTE can make it to the park sooner.

“The health of everybody in here depends on them," Craig said.

“We’ve had people taken out in ambulances because it’s so hot in these trailers. People are on oxygen (and) insulin. I’m on insulin. I don’t know if it’s safe for me to take my insulin right now because it’s been in the refrigerator for a few days," she explained.

Craig added, “Please we’re an hour of your time. One man, one truck. Problem solved.”

7 Action News shared residents' request and address with a DTE contact.