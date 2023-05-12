Residents, police commissioners question DPD's request for expanded license plate readers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Could more license plate readers be coming to Detroit? Detroit police are looking to spend $5 million to expand the use of the technology.

The department currently operates 83 Genetec LPRs and 33 Flock LPRs in fixed locations, along with more than 110 mobile LPR's on police cars and trailers.

Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said they are looking to add cameras at an additional 100 locations, which amounts to roughly 400 new LPR's with four per intersection.

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners is now considering this request, asking the public to voice their opinions.

“I'm tired of being surveilled,” one resident said.

DPD says the expansion is in response to an increase in car thefts, and the locations are areas of concern. Police say they are only alerted to vehicles that are flagged.

“This is strictly a vehicle, a vehicle that has already been reported being involved in a crime or another serious matter,” Hayes told the board.

The readers would also be used in locating AMBER alerts, suspects or fugitives and other crime analysis. DPD says it won't be used for traffic violations or to take photos of people. However, organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union have concerns.

“Gathering and storing data on people who are simply going about their daily lives is invasive governmental overreach,” said Garbrielle Dresner, a policy strategist with ACLU Michigan.

Commissioners and residents also voiced concerns about who has access to the data, worried it could be used by immigration officials or even for car repossession.

“Don't think it’s just going to be 'Oh, we're looking for a car or looking for an AMBER alert,' pretty soon anybody who has a warrant, child support,” one resident said.

According to DPD, the cameras create readable data of license plates including the state, make and model of car and noticeable features, along with driver and passengers. No decision was being made Thursday night, but both sides are making their voice heard.

“We have too much big brother surveillancing, everything we do,” one resident said.

“This isn't an effort to invade anyone’s privacy or anyone's constitutional rights or liberties," Hayes said. "This is specific to vehicles that are reported stolen — that’s it.”

The request is for $5 million, but DPD says $3.8 million of that will come from funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.