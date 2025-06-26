Residents express concern about toxic waste as Van Buren Twp. landfill looks to expand

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The company that owns Wayne Disposal Inc. landfill is seeking approval to take in more waste and expand operations, sparking concerns among local residents who oppose the plan.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report after a township meeting below:

Residents raise concerns over potential landfill expansion in Van Buren Township

"We're saying no more expansion to Wayne Disposal. Enough is enough," said Chris Donley, a Van Buren Township resident.

Donley lives near the landfill and has been outspoken about it since August 2024, after learning that low-level radioactive waste from New York was coming to the facility.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report ahead of a township meeting below:

Residents remain concerned about toxic waste as local landfill looks to expand

"There are facilities in this country that are perfectly capable of taking this waste that aren't situated in a 10-mile population of 365,000 people," Donley said.

WXYZ Chris Donley

He isn't the only resident expressing concerns about the landfill's expansion plans.

"One disturbing thing we learned is that more than 50 percent of the waste comes from out of state, out of the country," said Jeneen Rippey, another Van Buren Township resident.

WXYZ Jeneen Rippey

Rippey says instead of moving away from Van Buren Township, she would rather fight against the landfill's expansion.

"I believe we can make the changes to make our community feel safe and manage through this," Rippey said.

Republic Services, which owns Wayne Disposal Inc., responded to residents' concerns in a statement:

In November 2021, Wayne Disposal, Inc. (WDI) requested a vertical expansion to fill in a low spot in the existing landfill footprint following the closure of a runway at the neighboring airport, which previously limited area based on the flight path of the runway.



The requested vertical expansion will not increase landfill acreage or reduce greenspace. It will bring this section of the landfill in line with other areas and help ensure we maximize available capacity to meet demand for safe and responsible waste disposal.



WDI has requested the ability to immobilize debris, such as lead-contaminated pipe, to address a growing need for this type of treatment. The proposed treatment process is currently being reviewed by EGLE.



The highly engineered landfill is designed and constructed with redundant safety controls to ensure secure disposal. Existing inspection and monitoring of leak detection, leachate, soil, surface water and ambient air are effective and will continue.



We provide safe, responsible and essential waste disposal services for industries in Michigan and throughout the region. The facility is permitted and equipped to securely manage these waste streams, including TENORM from FUSRAP sites and other sources, and operates in compliance with all regulatory requirements. Roman Blahoski with Republic Services

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is reviewing WDI's application and also hosted an informational session with the EPA to explain to residents how the expansion process works.

"We really want to engage with the community and address their concerns. I don't want anyone scared for their family, their kids. This is what I do. I want them to feel safe in their homes," Christine Matlock with EGLE said.

Before the meeting took place at Wayne County Community College, a small picket formed with Donley, Rippey and other residents with Michigan Against Atomic Waste.

WXYZ Small picket before the meeting at Wayne County Community College

At the meeting, questions were answered by EGLE officials about the expansion, safety and environmental concerns.

EGLE will be holding a formal public comment hearing about the landfill expansion at a later date. They say a decision about the expansion will not be made until at least late summer of this year.

——————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.