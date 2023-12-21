Watch Now
News

Residents urged to shelter in place amid search for shooting suspect in Harper Woods

Harper Woods police officers say they are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place Thursday morning in the area of Woodcrest and Lansdowne. According to Harper Woods police, they have placed several schools on lockdown in the area as a precaution while they search for the suspect.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 11:33:43-05

Harper Woods police officers say they are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place Thursday morning in the area of Woodcrest and Lansdowne.

According to Harper Woods police, they have placed several schools on lockdown in the area as a precaution while they search for the suspect.

Police say the lockdown is a standard procedure when an incident happens nearby, and it is not school-related.

They are asking residents to shelter in place and other people to avoid the area of Kelly/Woodcrest/Lansdowne while they investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning