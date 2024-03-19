Residents voice frustrations over Clinton Township explosion at board meeting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time since the blast and fire that killed a 19-year-old and injured a firefighter, Clinton Township held their regularly scheduled board meeting, where residents demanded answers and voiced frustrations.

Many of the questions during public comment surrounded the business, Select Distributors, and why it was able to operate and store metal canisters containing butane and nitrous oxide.

WXYZ The regularly scheduled board meeting took place exactly two weeks since the blast

One woman who lives a quarter of a mile away from the explosion knows the family of the 19-year-old who tragically lost his life that night when debris struck him in the head as he was observing the blasts. The board meeting began with a message from his pastor and a moment of silence during public comment.

Teen killed by Clinton Township explosion remembered as 'kind and gracious'

“I would say they’re hanging in there as best they can. I haven't seen them since the viewing," Lauren Finn said.

Finn says the ordeal terrified her entire family.

“Why was nobody paying attention to what was going on in this business in the first place," she asked.

Meanwhile, Township Supervisor Robert Cannon warned the community of misinformation being spread, saying that the township does not have the authority to inspect a business without probable cause but did confirm fire inspectors looked into the building in May of 2022.

He said due to the ongoing investigation, the board is not at liberty to answer any questions regarding the incident. However, this community wants answers soon.

“I just feel like this is a disaster waiting to happen again," Finn added.

Clinton Township delays field investigation into deadly explosion by a month

The field investigation of the explosion is expected to begin in April due to the high volume of agencies that all need to be on site at the same time.