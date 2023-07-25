Watch Now
News

Resolution calls to rename Detroit's Hart Plaza in honor of MLK

Hart Plaza Detroit generic
Carlos Osorio/AP
People walk in Hart Plaza, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Hart Plaza Detroit generic
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 06:08:23-04

Detroit's Hart Plaza has been open for nearly 50 years, and it could be getting a new name. Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters has proposed to rename the plaza.

According to the Detroit City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting, Waters wants to rename Hart Plaza to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.

Last month as part of the NAACP's June Jubilee celebration, a statue of King was unveiled at Hart Plaza.

According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Hart Plaza opened in 1975 along the Detroit Riverfront at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and Jefferson.

The 14-acre plaza is named for the late U.S. Sen. Philip Hart, who served from 1959-1976 and was previously the lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning