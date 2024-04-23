Restaurant hosts fundraiser for family of 2 siblings killed in Swan Boat Club crash

(WXYZ) — In a kitchen in Woodhaven, Natalia Rodriguez is adding a little extra love into each plate.

Rodriguez is the owner of Adelita's Mexican Cocina, a family business specializing in tamales and traditional Mexican cuisine that opened last summer.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez and her staff cooked nonstop as they took countless orders for lunch. This comes after they posted to Facebook that proceeds would go toward a coworker and her family after they were victims in a car crash over the weekend.

"I just want her to know that we really have respect and love for her and hope that she continues to just keep pushing through," said Rodriguez.

Saturday afternoon during a birthday party, officials say a drunk driver plowed through the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township. Mariah Dodds and her three children were inside when the car came crashing through.

Video shows vehicle right before deadly crash into Monroe County building during birthday party

According to the sheriff's office, two of three of Dodds children, 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, died at the scene.

Dodds and her surviving son suffered serious injuries including a collapsed lung, broken ribs, loss of a tooth and broken legs among other injuries.

Rodriguez says Dodds worked at the restaurant for a short time and quickly became part of the family.

"As soon as I found out it was her, I just immediately thought what could I do to help and food is my passion. This is my livelihood so this is the way that I can do my best to help her," said Rodriguez."Once you lose a child, it’s just like you won’t ever be the same. So I can’t imagine. There’s no way that I could go on without helping her in this time."

Aunt of 2 kids killed in Swan Boat Club crash speaks at the arraignment of suspect

Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until they close at 8 p.m., the restaurant will be donating 30 percent of the proceeds from all orders to Dodds and her family.

"It was sad and I thought at 66, that lady should have known what she was doing," said Lisa Mousseau who drove in from Taylor to support the victims.

Mousseau says she has never met Dodds or her kids. She also has never eaten at the restaurant but says she was more than happy to help even if in some small way.

"Obviously they’re going to have some big expenses and that’s something they shouldn’t have to be thinking about right now in their grief. So I thought it was important to come out and support them," Mousseau added.

The fundraiser will continue on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. Adelita's is located at 19458 Van Horn Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183. More information on the restaurant can be found on their social media page.

"I’m so appreciative of the community coming together and you know just helping the both of us," said Rodriguez.

Additionally, family members of Dodds are asking for donations via gofundme.