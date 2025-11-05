Restaurant recipes: Your Italian Heritage Month cookbook

(WXYZ) — All during Italian Heritage Month, we took you to Italian restaurants across metro Detroit, sharing their stories and recipes.
Check out all of the recipes below from the five restaurants we visited:
Aurora on the Lake in Commerce Township
Cacio e pepe recipe
Aurora on the Lake brings authentic Italian cuisine to Commerce Township waterfront
Silver Spoon in Rochester
Spaghetti ai frutti di mare:
Serving 4
Ingredients:
Spaghetti 0.7 lb
Mussels 2.25 lb
Optional 4 medium size sea scallops
Clams 2.2lb
Calamari (squid) 0.66 lb
Shrimp 8
Cherry tomatoes 0.66 lb
Extra virgin olive oil 4tbsp
Garlic 1 clove
Parsley 1 spig to be chopped
White wine 3 tbsp
Fine salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Local Rochester restaurant brings authentic Italian flavors to Michigan
Andiamo in Warren
Osso Buco
92-year-old pasta maker keeps Italian traditions alive at Andiamo Warren
Cafe Cortina in Farmington Hills
Gnocchi Di Patate
Cafe Cortina nears 50 years of Italian tradition in Farmington Hills
SheWolf in Detroit
Francobolli
How SheWolf is bringing a taste of old Rome to Detroit's Cass Corridor