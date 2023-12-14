Watch Now
Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend

Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 09:08:55-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending from October to November as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring that shoppers still have power to keep buying.

Retail sales rose 0.3%, in November from October, when sales were down a revised 0.2% according to the Commerce Department. Economists were expecting a 0.2% drop for November.

Excluding car and gas sales, sales were up 0.6%. At restaurants, business was up 1.6%., while sales at furniture stores rose 0.9%. Online sales rose 1%. Electronic and appliance sales, however, were down 1.1% Sales at department stores fell 2.5%. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.

