Retired physician donates $4 million to Trinity Health Oakland to add food hub on Pontiac hospital farm

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A retired physician donated $4 million to Trinity Health Oakland to help build a food hub hospital-based farm in Pontiac.

A spokesperson for Trinity Health tells us the money from Dr; Ross Weinstein, M.D., will go towards ongoing farm operations and establish a new Food Hub, a food distribution center on the hospital campus. The hub will be on The Farm at Trinity Health Oakland, which was built in 2020 just outside the hospital's North entrance.

“I am inspired by The Farm’s work to feed those in our community who are food insecure,” said Dr. Weinstein in a statement. “As a serious gardener, I like the forward-thinking idea of connecting nutrition to more traditional medicine, as well as community and resident education. I’m so impressed with how far The Farm has come in just five years, and I’m excited to make this planned gift to support the construction of a food hub, which is a key piece in fully realizing the vision of The Farm.”

When the hub is complete, we're told it will serve as a hub for important initiatives, including cooking demonstrations, culinary education classes, and community gatherings. Trinity Health says the hub will help connect patients and neighbors with nutritious food and food education to help promote long-term wellness. No word yet on when the hub is expected to be completed.

