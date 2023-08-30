Reveals kick off on Sept. 12 for Detroit Auto Show; view full schedule here

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show (DAS) has released its full schedule for Media and Technology Days (Sept. 12-13), a two-day event featuring car reveals, presentations and more to kick off this year’s show.

“Media and Technology Days (Sept 13-14) coincide with the show’s new Mobility Global Forum, a two-day event featuring powerful perspectives from 30+ thought leaders in mobility, design and technology, including New York Times best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell on September 14,” the Detroit Auto Show said.

2023 Detroit Auto Show Press Conference Schedule

Tuesday, September 12



Evening — F-150 Fest - Ford Motor Company, Hart Plaza, Detroit

Wednesday, September 13



9:00 a.m. — Show Floor Access Opens

9:10 – 9:15 a.m. — Detroit Auto Show Welcome , Main Show Floor Stage

9:15 – 9:35 a.m. — NACTOY , Main Show Floor Stage

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. — Cadillac , Cadillac Exhibit, Main Show Floor

10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — GMC , GMC Exhibit, Main Show Floor

11:05 – 11:35 a.m. — Jeep , Jeep Exhibit, Main Show Floor

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. — Alef Aeronautics, Alef Exhibit, Main Show Floor

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. — EyesOn Design Awards, Main Show Floor Stage

Technology Days tickets are $75 per person each day and provides attendees with access to the Mobility Global Forum. Technology Day tickets purchased for September 14 will allow attendees access to the Malcolm Gladwell presentation.

For the general public, the Detroit Auto Show begins September 13 and runs through September 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

2023 Detroit Auto Show dates:



Media Day, Wednesday, Sept. 13

Technology Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Charity Preview, Friday, Sept. 15

Public Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24

To purchase 2023 Detroit Auto Show tickets, visit naias.com/buy-tickets.