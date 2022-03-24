Reward offered to locate getaway driver in Pontiac shooting death of girl

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspected getaway driver in connection to the death of a 7-year-old girl in Pontiac.

RELATED: Pontiac town hall addresses violence after 7-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

The sheriff’s office says there is an up to $10,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of 17-year-old JaJuan Calvin McDonald of Pontiac. Officials say he drove the car used in a gang-related shooting that led to the death of Ariah Jackson. She was shot Friday wile riding in the back seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Paddock and Wilson.

The suspected gunman, the sheriff’s office says, was arrested Thursday night in Troy and charges are reportedly pending.

The sheriff's office says McDonald is facing charges of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. The sheriff’s office says McDonald is being charged as an adult.

“I am proud of our team and grateful for the assistance of ATF agents as they worked seamlessly to quickly identify the suspects in this horrific and senseless murder of an innocent child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “The wrong people are afraid in our community. We must make those that carry and use weapons illegally and perpetrate this violence the ones that are fearful of the certainty of long prison time. Children coming home from school should never be afraid. These suspects must be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous.

