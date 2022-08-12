Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza

(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit.

The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza.

"At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an amazing summertime celebration of barbecue and great music. The festival features an outstanding lineup of local barbecue experts and grilling gurus serving up tasty ribs, brisket and chicken, as well as show after show featuring a variety of talented R&B and soul singers," the website reads.

Admission is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and until 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It costs $10 after and is slightly higher after 8 p.m.

Some of the musicians performing include 702, Stokley, Jon B, Melvin Riley and Ready for the World, and Bernadette Cooper with Klymaxx.