Ribs R&B Music Festival Weekend returns this weekend at Hart Plaza in Detroit

Food lovers watch out! Starting Friday, Hart Plaza will be transformed for the Ribs R&B Music Festival. This celebration of food and music features a lineup of over 25 grill masters serving food such as barbecue ribs, chicken, seafood, and vegan offerings.

There will also be musical performances starting Friday at 2 p.m. with Rob Base and celebrating 50 years of hip hop with the 313 Live Experience. Singer Chanté Moore will perform Saturday and Grammy-nominated R&B group Brownstone will perform on Sunday.

Over 100 vendors and artisans will feature custom clothing, art, and jewelry.

“This is a community-driven event with families in mind,” says festival producer Johnnie Washington in a statement. “It’s the best date night in the city that offers something for everyone.

The Detroit Community Care Network, a collaboration of churches, Wayne Health and other partners are offering attendees a health risk assessment, with screenings of BMI, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol numbers that can lead to diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

“African Americans are dying five to 15 years earlier than our white brothers and sisters in our community, so it’s our mission to close that gap and to empower the community to be their own best caregiver,” says David Underwood, Managing Director of the Detroit Community Care Network in a statement.

The festival will run from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Admission will be free until 3 p.m. each day and will cost $15 until closing time.

