Richmond Community Schools closed until Monday after death threat targeting teacher, their family discovered

RICHMOND, MI (WXYZ) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a death threat targeting an employee of Richmond Community Schools.

According to a letter sent out by the district superintendent, the district became aware of the threat shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the letter, Superintendent Brian J. Walmsley says the note not only threatened the safety of the employee but their spouse and children. The death note also included personal information about them.

"Immediately, the district went into lockdown and the Richmond Police were called," the letter says.

Superintendent Brian J. Walmsley has decided to close the school district for the rest of the week. He plans to reopen schools on Monday, January 9.

He adds that the district has already turned over the note, security camera footage, and door access digital records to the police.

"The district will insist the individual or individuals involved with leaving this threatening note be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the superintendent writes. "This is beyond comprehension that someone would threaten the safety of an employee and their family."

Superintendent Walmsley is encouraging parents and guardians to talk to their children about the seriousness of threats and the legal implications that come with them.

If anyone has any information on the threat or has information that may lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals who issued the threat, please contact Officer Roberts at the Richmond Police Department at (586) 727-4000.