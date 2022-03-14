Right lane on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696 closed amid two-year construction project

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Oakland County is closing the eastbound and westbound shoulders on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696 and M5 to make way for its $269 million road project.

The county will be closing the right lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.

To accommodate the lane closure, Oakland County is building a flex lane to speed up traffic.

Flex lanes are temporary shoulder lanes that are used when traffic flow is heavy.

For example, during:



Peak driving times and travel periods

Maintenance work

Special events

Incidents and crashes

MDOT says these flex lanes have already been proven successful. They claim the lanes have reduced drive times during rush hour by 5 to 7 minutes.

Currently, US-23 between M-14 near Ann Arbor to the south of M-36 in Green Oak township is operating under a flex lane system.

On I-275/I-696, there will also be electronic signs showing when the flex lane is closed and opened.