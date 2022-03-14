Watch
Right lane on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696 closed amid two-year construction project

MDOT
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 14, 2022
OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Oakland County is closing the eastbound and westbound shoulders on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696 and M5 to make way for its $269 million road project.

The county will be closing the right lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.

To accommodate the lane closure, Oakland County is building a flex lane to speed up traffic.

Flex lanes are temporary shoulder lanes that are used when traffic flow is heavy.

For example, during:

  • Peak driving times and travel periods
  • Maintenance work
  • Special events
  • Incidents and crashes

MDOT says these flex lanes have already been proven successful. They claim the lanes have reduced drive times during rush hour by 5 to 7 minutes.

Currently, US-23 between M-14 near Ann Arbor to the south of M-36 in Green Oak township is operating under a flex lane system.

On I-275/I-696, there will also be electronic signs showing when the flex lane is closed and opened.

