Rihanna's Savage X Fenty holding grand opening in Downtown Detroit on Friday

Rihanna's lingerie, innerwear and apparel brand Savage X Fenty will open its first Michigan store in Downtown Detroit this week.

According to officials, the store along Woodward Ave. will have its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 30. It's located at 1442 Woodward Ave. in a Bedrock building.

According to Savage X Fenty, the store will offer an assortment of styles across lingerie, lounge, sleepwear and sport with sizes ranging from XS to 4X for everyone.

“Through accessibility and convenience, we want to ensure that Savage X Fenty’s customers can shop and explore the brand on their own terms,” Chief Marketing Officer Vanessa Wallace said in a statement. “With our new store, we hope to reach all of Detroit and provide more opportunities to engage with our products firsthand.”

This is only the third Savage X Fenty store to feature the brand's new design concept. The plan is to have 14 stores across the U.S. by the end of the year.

“Detroit is a city known for its culture, experience and art, so it makes perfect sense why a cutting-edge brand such as Savage X Fenty chose downtown Detroit for its first Michigan storefront; both the globally recognized brand and our city are known for bold fashion, ingenuity and creativity,” Bedrock COO Ivy Greaner said. “The addition of Savage X Fenty to the Bedrock portfolio is an important step in our ongoing mission to cultivate a vibrant downtown for Detroit residents and visitors, full of destination shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.”

There will be special giveaways, a live DJ, light refreshments and more starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

