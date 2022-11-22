Rihanna's Savage X Fenty to open along Woodward Ave. in 2023

(WXYZ) — Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty will open its new shop in Downtown Detroit next year along Woodward Ave.

Bedrock Detroit announced the location for the shop – 1442 Woodward Ave., which is located next to Cornerstone bar and near Woodward and John R.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna said in a statement. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”



The brand offers everyday essentials including underwear, sleepwear, loungewear, bras and more.

They say their styles are made for "everyBODY" with a unique approach celebrating individuality.

Rihanna launched her first Savage X Fenty storefront in Las Vegas this past January.

She later opened storefronts in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C..

Chicago, Long Island, Atlanta, Newark, and St. Louis are also set to have a Savage X Fenty storefront in the area.

