Ring video captures Macomb County robbery suspect days before arrest in Illinois

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After three days of running, a robbery suspect from Macomb Township is in police custody.

FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon.

Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of a possible armed robbery at Huntington Bank in New Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon. According to New Baltimore police, a weapon was implied during the robbery but not seen.

Just hours after he allegedly robbed the bank, he was spotted in a Macomb Township neighborhood.

"I was expecting another one of our daughters to come home and I heard the Ring camera go off," Steven Noyes said.

Noyes has five daughters, and it was clear the person on his security camera wasn't one of them.

It turns out the man caught on their Ring camera matched the description of a fugitive who was believed to be armed.

"I did not know there were any robberies that took place, but my wife immediately posted it to the Ring app and it had about 2,000 views in a matter of five minutes," Noyes said.

Noyes quickly realized this man committed a crime and he could have a gun.

"It was scary because I knew I wasn't home. I called my neighbor across the street to come check on the house and the area. The cops came out."

They searched the area, but Edwards was nowhere to be found.

Two days later, Tippecanoe County deputies say Edwards was spotted in Indiana. He allegedly assaulted a person and stole their truck.

"I was on edge because it hit so close to home," Noyes said.

Edwards was later found in Illinois with the stolen truck.

"A lot of people say he had friends helping him and people posting that he was in different areas but until it was confirmed, that he was actually caught, I wasn't going to be believe it," Noyes said.

Edwards was arrested Friday afternoon.

He was reportedly shot by a deputy during the confrontation but is expected to be OK.

"Hopefully, he gets help if he needs it," Noyes said.

Noyes says once Edwards was identified, his daughter realized they were classmates at Dakota High School.

"As far as she knew, he was like a 4.0 student, always a very good student and he was just kind of a loner, I guess," Noyes said.