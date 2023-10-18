Rite Aid closing 9 stores in metro Detroit, 19 in Michigan; here's the list

Rite Aid announced it was closing nine stores in metro Detroit and 19 total in Michigan that were "underperforming" stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The closings were approved by a federal judge, and they include these stores in metro Detroit:
- 15250 24 Mile Rd. in Macomb
- 47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom
- 35250 S. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township
- 51037 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township
- 9155 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor
- 29447 Ford Rd. in Garden City
- 1900 E. 8 Mile in Detroit
- 36485 Garfield in Clinton Township
- 25922 Middlebelt in Farmington Hills
Other Michigan locations closing include:
- 924 W. Main St. in Fremont
- 507 N. Lafayette St. in Greenville
- 715 S. Clinton St. in Grand Ledge
- 102 N. Centerville Rd. in Sturgis
- 109 N. Whittemore St. in St. Johns
- 3100 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson
- 1243 US 31 South in Manistee
- 2838 E. Court St. in Flint
- 1124 North Ballenger Highway in Flint
- 2701 S. Cedar St. in Lansing
On Monday, the pharmacy chain announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and intended to close some stores.
In a statement released by the chain on Sunday, Rite Aid said it intends to close additional under-performing stores. It currently has about 2,100 locations in 17 states.
Also on Sunday, Rite Aid announced Jeffrey S. Stein as its new CEO.