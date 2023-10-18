Rite Aid closing 9 stores in metro Detroit, 19 in Michigan; here's the list

Rite Aid announced it was closing nine stores in metro Detroit and 19 total in Michigan that were "underperforming" stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The closings were approved by a federal judge, and they include these stores in metro Detroit:



15250 24 Mile Rd. in Macomb

47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom

35250 S. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township

51037 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township

9155 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor

29447 Ford Rd. in Garden City

1900 E. 8 Mile in Detroit

36485 Garfield in Clinton Township

25922 Middlebelt in Farmington Hills

Other Michigan locations closing include:

924 W. Main St. in Fremont

507 N. Lafayette St. in Greenville

715 S. Clinton St. in Grand Ledge

102 N. Centerville Rd. in Sturgis

109 N. Whittemore St. in St. Johns

3100 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson

1243 US 31 South in Manistee

2838 E. Court St. in Flint

1124 North Ballenger Highway in Flint

2701 S. Cedar St. in Lansing

On Monday, the pharmacy chain announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and intended to close some stores.

In a statement released by the chain on Sunday, Rite Aid said it intends to close additional under-performing stores. It currently has about 2,100 locations in 17 states.

Also on Sunday, Rite Aid announced Jeffrey S. Stein as its new CEO.

