Rite Aid plans to close 12 Michigan stores, including five in Metro Detroit

NEW JERSEY (WXYZ) — 12 of Rite Aid's Michigan stores, including five in Metro Detroit, will be closing, according to a court filing earlier this week.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, Rite Aid said that they plan to close the stores at the addresses below:



15411 Southfield Road, Allen Park

107 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms

37399 Six Mile Road, Livonia

640 N. Milford Road, Milford

1998 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte

3880 Wilder Road, Bay City

G4033 Fenton Road, Burton

6026 Lapeer Road, Burton

4519 Richfield Road, Flint

936 E, Ludington Ave., Ludington

2985 Main St., Marlette

603 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake

Rite Aid also said in the filing that 13 Ohio locations, including the one at 2434 West Laskey Road in Toledo, would be closing.

Those 12 Michigan stores account for less than 10 percent of Rite Aid's 186 stores. The filing does not provide any details as to when the stores would close, or what would happen to employees.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, with the company saying at the time that they would continue to fill prescriptions. They said in that filing that Rite Aid Corp. runs more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

You can read the new filing in it's entirety at the link below.

Rite Aid Bankruptcy Store Closing List 6-17-24