RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — River Rouge police pulled over dozens of drivers Monday night, but instead of issuing citations, officers handed out holiday gifts that left motorists shocked and grateful.

The city launched "Operation Give Back" for the first time, with Mayor William Campbell partnering with the public safety department to distribute 30 $25 gas gift cards just before the holidays.

River Rouge police surprise drivers with $25 gas gift cards instead of tickets

"They'll feel like they're getting a ticket and instead of giving them a ticket, we'll give them a gas card in our community," Campbell said. "(It's) just a small token of our appreciation to them."

Body camera footage captured the surprise encounters, showing officers approaching vehicles with flashing lights before revealing the true purpose of the traffic stops.

"You did nothing wrong. Today, we're giving cards away for $25 gift cards," Detective Joshua Smith told a driver who appeared visibly relieved.

Sotirios Arapakis, interim director of public safety, said the initiative holds personal meaning for him.

"It's important to me because I grew up here in the city of River Rouge. I do believe you should give back to the community you work for, let alone having the privilege to serve the community I grew up in," Arapakis said.

Driver reactions ranged from confusion to overwhelming gratitude.

"I'm a little surprised right now. I was like dang, what could I have done? I don't know what I did," Maurice Cooper-Johnson of River Rouge said.

Marquetta Copland, an Uber driver from Detroit who was completing a ride, initially feared the worst.

"My heart was beating because I was taken aback a little bit because I said, that's not for me because I did nothing wrong," Copland said.

For some recipients, the gift cards came at a particularly meaningful time. Jeanie Jaggers said the gas card would help her visit family during the holidays.

"This helps me a lot because I'm on disability, so I'm going to use this for my gas that I really need to go see my grand kids this weekend," Jaggers said.

Several officers and the mayor contributed their own money to fund the holiday giveaway. City officials said they hope to repeat the program next year.

"Just a small token of our appreciation to them of putting us in a place to take care of them," Campbell said.

