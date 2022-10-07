Riverview man in custody after fatal shooting, 7 hour barricade at Hampton Inn Hotel in Dearborn

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — A Riverview man is in custody following a fatal shooting and barricaded incident at the Hampton Inn Hotel on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

RELATED: 1 killed in shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn, suspect now in custody

The suspect, who has only been identified as a 55-year-old man from Riverview, fatally shot and killed a 38-year-old man, also from Riverview, while he was working as a clerk at the hotel.

According to police, the two were disputing over a bill moments before the 55-year-old shot and killed the man behind the counter. Following the shooting, the Riverview man barricaded himself on the third floor.

Dearborn shooting scene

For nearly seven hours, Michigan Avenue in downtown Dearborn was blocked off. Schools, businesses, and entire communities were on standby as police tried to reason with a man with a gun.

"I heard some loud noises. I was in the bathroom then just shortly after we hear all of the sirens and police down our hallway and we just like wanted to get out of there," Kara Rodriguez, a guest at the hotel said.

Another guest said he waited six hours to be rescued. His room was right down the hall from the suspect.

"We saw what happened with Oxford and other places and it's very scary," a parent with a child at a nearby school said.

According to police, the suspect suffers from a mental illness and drug abuse. An issue, Detroit Police highlighted with the case of Porter Burks.

RELATED: Detroit Police release bodycam video of 20-year-old killed during mental health crisis call

RELATED: Family attorney holds press conference in shooting death of Porter Burks

RELATED: Shooting of Porter Burks raises questions of how to better help people with mental illness

"Far too often we are running into situations with people who are suffering from mental illness and are armed with firearms and the outcomes are often tragedy. There's a broader issue here than what's happening in the city of Dearborn. The combination of mental illness and access to firearms, I hope we can find a solution to that," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

"Were hoping that those in the right positions of power do act on this," the Dearborn Mayor adds.

Police hold news conference after suspect surrenders

With the help of his family, the suspect was taken into police custody just before 9 p.m. Thursday.