Road construction to be suspended in Oakland County for July 4 holiday weekend

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Road Commission announced that it will suspend road construction for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Construction projects will be suspended starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July and work will resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
“The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday,” Managing Director Dennis Kolar
stated. “That should help to ensure safe and convenient holiday travel for motorists in Oakland County.”
The hauling of contractor equipment and other heavy 'earth-moving' equipment will also be halted during the holiday.
Some lane closures will also be eliminated for the weekend.
There are two road closures that will remain in place:
- Pontiac Trail from Haggerty to Green Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township remains closed to through traffic until approximately late July.
- Avon Road from John R to 23 Mile Road, including the Avon/Dequindre Road intersection, in Rochester Hills also remains closed to through traffic until August.