Road workers in Clawson spending 60 to 80 hours a week patching potholes

'It’s just a never-ending process.'
Carlos Osorio/AP
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Pothole
Posted at 7:05 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 07:05:49-05

CLAWSON, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Clawson, like many other cities across metro Detroit, is pothole-ridden.

“The potholes are just insane,” Venus Hayes of Clawson said.

And many are frustrated by the additional costs, and heartaches the potholes are costing them.

“I go to school, I’m in nursing school right now, so it is very frustrating to have to pay for school, and pay for tires,” Sabrina Dennis said.

The people who patch them feel the same way.

"It’s just a never-ending process,” Ashton Scheets with the Oakland County Road Commission said.

Right now he's working around 60 to 80 hours a work patching up potholes.

Ashton says sometimes snowplows come through and rip up patchwork. Other times the freeze-thaw cycle tears up the cold patch. So staying on top of problem areas is a must.

