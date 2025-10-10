Rochester Hills doctor accused of preying on women & children pleads no contest to 31 charges

A Rochester Hills doctor who was accused of preying on women and children has pleaded no contest to more than two dozen charges.

Oumair Aejaz, 41, pleaded no contest to 31 counts of sexual misconduct in two separate cases, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Aejaz was charged with allegedly filming women and children using hidden cameras. In March, he was ordered to stand trial on the charges.

Last October, prosecutors added 17 charges against Aejaz for a series of alleged assaults on a 6-year-old girl in 2023 and 2024.

According to the prosecutor's office, Aejaz's wife came to authorities in August 2024 and disclosed that he had secretly recorded her and their two minor children, as well as female relatives, in their home.

She said she also found recordings of people undressing at Goldfish Swim School in Rochester Hills.

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation is ongoing into other recorded assaults that may have taken place at medical facilities in other counties.

He pleaded no contest to



2 counts: First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

3 counts: Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

4 counts: Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity

13 counts: Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

9 counts: Capture/Distribute Image of Unclothed Person

“Thursday’s events confirm Oumair Aejaz’s guilt, Prosecutor Karen McDonald. said in a statement. “While we did not and would not offer this abuser any leniency, I’m grateful the plea ensures victims will not have to testify at a trial. Their bravery, and the good work of law enforcement, made sure Aejez will never again harm another victim.”

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the victims range from children as young as two years old all the way up to adults.

Bouchard said Aejaz was a contract physician who went to different locations, and they have executed a number of search warrants.

During the course of the investigation, police seized several computers and phones and 15 external storage hard drives. Police said one of those hard drives alone had 13,000 videos on it.

"A woman is, basically, unconscious in a hospital bed, and he is violating her, to a two-year-old, thinking they are out for a great swim day, and they are being captured naked," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said when announcing the investigation in August 2024.

Bouchard also says without the doctor's wife coming forward with evidence, the crime would not have come to light that may have been going on for over six years.

Court documents show that Aejaz's wife filed for divorce back last June. After Aejaz was charged, his wife was granted sole custody of their two minor children and sole possession of their home.

Several lawsuits have been filed in the case as well. Three women have sued a swim school for failing to protect them, and two class action lawsuits have been filed against DMC Sinai Grace and Henry Ford Macomb.

