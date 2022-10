(WXYZ) — The Rochester Hills Fire Department confirms to 7 Action News that there is a gas main break.

Consumers Energy says they are shutting down roads for emergency repairs.

South Boulevard from west of Dequindre Road to John R. is currently closed.

Currently, there is no timeline for the repair work.

