Rochester Hills’ fireworks postponed Wednesday due to poor air quality

Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 12:56:50-04

The City of Rochester Hills announced the Festival of the Hills fireworks show scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 has been postponed in response to the regions’ poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.

“The health and safety of our residents remains our number one priority. In the best interest of everyone's well-being and after careful consideration with area experts and public safety officials, we have decided to postpone this evening’s fireworks show,” City of Rochester Hills said Wednesday.

“We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding the fireworks show and hope to have a postponement date in the near future.”

Currently, a new date for the Festival of the Hills fireworks show has not been set. Rochester Hills residents are asked to sign up for updates by visiting www.rochesterhills.org/rhconnect to be notified when a new date is selected.

