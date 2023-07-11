Rochester police seeking the public's help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman

(WXYZ) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old woman last seen on June 29.

Police describe the missing person as a white woman who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with a grey/white short hairstyle and glasses. Mary Agnes Sullivan was last seen wearing a light blue colored button-up dress shirt/blouse and blue jeans.

Rochester Police Department

According to police, Mary was driving a gray 2019 Honda HRV with Michigan license plate DYU-4806 when her car was spotted in Huron County/Bad Axe area on June 29 around 6:00 PM. She was the subject of a welfare check and reckless driving incident called in by a motorist. Police say they checked the area and were not able to locate her vehicle.

Her family is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to locating her. Officers say she is a prior resident of California and may talk about heading there. She does not have a cell phone and may appear disoriented or confused.

Anyone with information should contact the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621 or Police@rochestermi.org.