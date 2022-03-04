Rochester school accused of retaliation against mom is settling case

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit parent who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in local schools has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit against the district.

Attorney Deborah Gordon says the lawsuit against the Rochester district is being resolved. No details were released yet.

Elena Dinverno participated in Facebook groups that were in favor of reopening Rochester schools for in-person instruction in 2020.

Dinverno also frequently questioned the school board’s decisions.

Dinverno claimed her activism cost her a job when a school board member contacted her employer.

In a court filing, the Rochester district acknowledges that a deputy superintendent made a call, though attorneys deny any wrongdoing.