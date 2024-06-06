Rochester student arrested after writing threatening message on bathroom wall

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old Rochester High School student has been suspended and arrested today after writing threatening graffiti on a bathroom wall, with police saying they did it hoping classes would be cancelled to avoid taking a test.

School administrators were made aware of the graffiti Wednesday afternoon and called deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff. The message read "something bad (sic) gonna happen Friday" and "stay home Friday, sum (sic) bad gonna (sic) happen."

The student, a sophomore, was taken to Oakland County Children's Village earlier today. The student, whose identity was not revealed by authorities, is expected to be charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against a school. The school resource deputy and school officials were able to identify the student before they were arrested.

"We have zero tolerance for anyone who makes threats against a school or any location,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. “All threats will be investigated, and we will seek to hold the perpetrators fully accountable. A threat by itself terrorizes our community and is completely unacceptable. We are proud of the student that reported the threat, because students or school officials are more likely to see or hear a threat before us and looping us in is a critical component of getting in front of a threat or safety concern.”