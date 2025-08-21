Rocket Companies President Bill Emerson to retire after 32 years

(WXYZ) — Rocket Companies President Bill Emerson will retire, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week.

According to the filing, Emerson will retire at the end of the year but will remain on the board of directors.

Watch below: Rocket Companies' Bill Emerson on the NFL Draft: 'Detroit showed up'

Rocket Companies' Bill Emerson on the NFL Draft: 'Detroit showed up'

Emerson joined the company 32 years ago, according to Rocket, and has served in a variety of roles over his more than three decades.

He was the CEO of Rocket Mortgage from 2002 to 2017 and was interim CEO from June to September 2023. Emerson was also vice chairman of Rock Holdings, Inc. from February 2017 until May 2023 and was also in a leadership role at Bedrock before that.

"Bill is a champion of our culture and ISMs, helping shape the values that guide us. He also led the hiring of our current CEO, ensuring a thoughtful, seamless transition. We’re deeply grateful for his impact and the legacy he continues to build," the company said in a statement.