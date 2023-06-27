Rocket Mortgage Classic set to kick off Tuesday despite slight storm damage

(WXYZ) — Crews at the Detroit Golf Club were busy cleaning up storm damage on the course for the majority of the day Monday. This comes after Sunday's storms uprooted trees, snapped tree limbs, and scattered them all across the fairways where some of the world's best golfers were supposed to be practicing.

Bryant Parnell lives along the pristine course just off the sixth hole and says the storm was one to remember as a tree came crashing down onto his rod-iron fence.

"I saw the debris outside by my pool and stuff like that. But then later on maybe about half an hour to 40 minutes later I walked back out and I saw all this," he said.

Thankfully there was no damage to the greens, t-boxes, or to the structures at Detroit Golf Club.

"Right before the tournament. Isn't that crazy? Well, hopefully, it won't happen tonight. You know, we won't have any strong winds come through here and just start to do it all over again," Handyman Rodney Harris said.

Detroit Community Days kicks off at 10 am. Tuesday morning. The PGA Tour professional practice rounds start at 2 p.m..