RollerCade and immersive music space opening in Downtown Detroit ahead of NFL Draft

A new Rollercade and music lab are opening in Downtown Detroit just ahead of the NFL Draft. They're from Bedrock and part of the Decked out Detroit.

Remix Detroit, located at 1413 Woodward Ave., will be a free, immersive music lab where visitors can experiment with meolodies and lights by rearranging and altering illuminated spheres and turntables.

Next Level by RollerCade at 1201 Woodward Ave. will be two stories of nonstop fun. On the first floor, visitors can enjoy an indoor game zone with card-operated games like air hockey and virtual racing. There will also be a concessions counter.

On the second floor, you'll find indoor roller skating overlooking Woodward Ave.

There will be special hours for the NFL Draft. They are belwo.

Remix Detroit



Thursday, April 25: Noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, April 26: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: Noon to 6 p.m.

Next Level by RollerCade



Thursday, April 25: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 26: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



REGULAR HOURS:

Remix Detroit



Thursdays and Fridays: 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 6 p.m.

Next Level by RollerCade

