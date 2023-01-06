Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities have seized four more luxury vehicles for a total of 15 that have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate.

The divisive social media personality was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape.

An official said Friday that prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week.

Officials said that more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to Tate have also been seized in the investigation.

The money from the seizures would pay for the investigation and damages to victims if Tate is convicted.