Romeo massage parlor with a sign saying 'no sexual' busted for alleged prostitution; 1 person arrested

Police say they carried out the raid at Umi Spa along Van Dyke, south of 32 Mile, after learning about the alleged sex acts going on inside.

I visited the business today but got no answer at the door, and no one picked up when I called the listed number.

“I do live here. I’m actually a massage therapist in town at the chiropractor’s office. That makes me really sad," Romeo resident Rachel said. “It kind of gives the rest of us a bad name.”

“I was here yesterday treating patients and we noticed police were there," physical therapist Don Felstow said.

Felstow also said he was shocked to hear about the search and at least one arrest in the village known for its small-town feel and family values.

In fact, Umi Spa, which opened a few months ago, is also near a school.

Police showed us a photo inside the business that read, "warning: no sexual."

Romeo police

“The business is represented as a foot massage spa and they’re going in and being propositioned. To any clients that participated, know this is an active investigation and not over with," Police Chief Kevin Roy said.

Roy said tips led to a case being opened in partnership with Michigan State Police and Macomb County sheriff's deputies. The prosecutor's office said an arraignment is set for Friday morning.

“I got to tell you. This is a small, tight-knit community. Strong moral values. Places of worship. This kind of business isn’t acceptable anywhere. Certainly, not in Romeo," Roy said.