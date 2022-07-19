Roosevelt Park to undergo $6M renovation in front of Michigan Central Station

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials broke ground at Roosevelt Park Monday marking the beginning of the park's $6 million renovation.

The park, located in front of the Michigan Central redevelopment, will be transformed into a 13-acre park unobstructed by vehicle traffic.

The park is currently split in two by West Vernor Highway.

Other renovations to the space include new walkways, lawn space, a promenade, seating areas, and fresh landscaping.

The park will also include a pedestrian gateway entrance in hope of making the space feel safer and more community-friendly.

“One of the biggest things driving our city’s revitalization is what we’ve done to create more and better parks and green space in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Duggan. “In this area of Southwest Detroit alone, we just broke ground on the Southwest Greenway portion of the Joe Louis Greenway and the incredible Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park along the west Riverfront. This transformation of Roosevelt Park will be another major benefit to residents and visitors of this area of southwest Detroit.”

The park improvements are funded through $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $1 million from the general fund.

The renovations are expected to be completed by spring 2023.