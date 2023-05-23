Roost apartment hotels taking reservations starting June 1

(WXYZ) — ROOST Detroit will officially welcome guests inside the Book Tower next month, Bedrock announced on Tuesday.

The extended-stay hotel offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment-style hotels inside the historic Book Tower, which just finished a $400 million, seven-year restoration in Downtown Detroit.

According to ROOST, there are 117 apartment hotel accommodations with full-size kitchens, modern appliances, hardwood floors, furnishings and more.

Guests will also have access to a bike-share program, fitness center, 3,000-square-foot coworking space and more.

"We are incredibly excited to be opening our sixth ROOST location in Detroit and to be part of the renaissance that has been ongoing here for some time now. Book Tower has been under restoration and renovation for seven years and when ROOST’s doors open in June 2023, we could not be more thrilled to welcome people from Detroit, the region and the world to see what we have all been up to,” said Randall Cook, co-founder and CEO of Method Co. “In addition to several incredible food & beverage concepts, Method Co. is also excited to unveil Anthology, which will offer the city of Detroit a variety of fully customizable events and gatherings within Book Tower's beautiful event spaces."

There will also be three different event spaces inside the tower from Anthology. There will be a 2,00-square-foot Conservatory Ballroom with a glass skylight, state-of-the-art lighting and more, accommodating 300 strolling or 325 seated guests.

The Linden Room has a capacity of 150 strolling, and Graystone Lane is a new alley that will offer food and drinks on the main level and rooftop of the Book Tower.

People can begin booking reservations for the hotel starting on June 1.

“ROOST Detroit will entice guests, visitors and Detroiters with best-in-class service, experiences and dining, all within the backdrop of a beautifully restored, nearly century old architectural gem,” said Andrew Leber, Vice President of Hospitality at Bedrock. “The thoughtfully designed, extended stay concept, coupled with Anthology’s elevated events, rounds out the exceptional hospitality offerings that we, at Bedrock, are especially thrilled to add to downtown.”