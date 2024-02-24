Roseville community on alert after man reportedly offers candy to child near a school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police say Thursday morning near Maple Street and Tennyson Street, a man walked up to an elementary-aged child offering candy and a playdate with his grand children as the child was walking to school.

The child refused the man's advances and contacted police.

Parents and the surrounding community are on edge as many children live in the neighborhood.

WXYZ An area near two elementary schools is now closely being watched by the Roseville Police Department after a suspicious incident on Feb. 22, 2024.

“I’m getting anxiety thinking about it," concerned parent Johnna Drappeaux said. "We literally walk up and down the street with our kids all the time.”

Police say they have a special watch on the surrounding area and two elementary schools — Joseph G. Steenland Elementary Schools and Fountain Elementary School. Both schools are about a mile away from where the incident occurred.

The main concern for parents is the close proximity to the incident and I-696.

"The expressway is right there, so if somebody did snatch up a little kid... it’s one straight shot and one right turn and boom, they’re gone," Drappeaux said.

The Roseville Police Department is investigating. If you know anything about the incident, call police at 586-775-2100.