Roseville police investigating reported attempted abduction of 7-year-old girl

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl at a bus stop this morning.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was waiting at the bus stop near Meier and Brinker around 7:55 a.m. when a man approached, told her to get in his van and grabbed her.

According to police, the child was able to break free and run to her house.

The suspect is described as a Black male around 35 years old, wearing a long sleeve black shirt (possibly a hoodie), black pants, brown boots and a dark-colored baseball style hat.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white work-style van.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483.