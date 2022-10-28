Roseville police looking for suspect who fleed from crash scene that revealed a dead woman in his car

ROSEVILLE, MI (WXYZ) — Roseville police are looking for a picture of a person of interest in connection to the investigation of a body that was found in a pickup truck following a crash near Common and Hayes roads Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers were handling the incident like a normal traffic crash before they found the body in the bed of the truck while taking an inventory.

The woman has been identified, but at this time police are only saying she is a 62-year-old resident of Roseville. Her cause of death is not yet been identified.

Police say the driver of the blue pickup truck reportedly ran from the scene in a hurry after rear-ending another vehicle. He was last seen running southbound on Hayes near Common.

“I grew up in this neighborhood. It’s always been quiet. Neighbors are great, get along with everybody so definitely surprising," Joe Sawyer said.

The Thursday crash happened right outside of his home.

Witnesses report a semi-truck was turning when it hit a blue pickup stopped at the light. They say the pick-up’s driver seemed a little shaky and then took off.

"Our officers were handling it like a normal traffic crash, part of that is they have to inventory the car before we impound it," Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said.

That inventory included the body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman.

“It's just kinda crazy that you could be right next to something without realizing it," Ryan Neumann, a person who works nearby said.

Police say they don’t believe the truck was stolen. The expired plate traces back to a woman in her early 60s from Macomb County.

Now, police are relying on the public to help connect the dots.

"It's absolutely like absurd honestly, just knowing there's someone like that in this area," Austin Nichols said.

Roseville Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts to call the department at 586-447-4484.