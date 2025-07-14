Roseville police respond after innocent father killed during pursuit

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police say a 28-year-old father of two is dead after his car was hit by a 16-year-old who was fleeing police in the early morning hours of July 12.

Police say an officer in a marked patrol car attempted a traffic stop in the area of I-94 and Gratiot Avenue around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a black Hyundai Sonata was recently stolen from a neighborhood in a nearby jurisdiction.

According to police, the driver did not stop, and a pursuit began.

Police say the pursuit ended when the 16-year-old driver exited I-696 at Hoover, disregarded a red light on 11 Mile near Van Dyke and crashed into a Ford Fusion. The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Family identified the victim as 28-year-old Alex Habib. His wife, Danielle, tells us Habib was a devoted husband and father of two to a 1-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son.

Danielle tells 7 News Detroit he worked two jobs to provide for the family, including as a server at Jim Brady's in Royal Oak, where he was set to work a double that day.

"I wish that they would, you know, find an alternative way to track these people down," Danielle told us on Sunday night. "Alex was an innocent bystander. He left behind multiple ... people that loved him and cared about him, and he was, he was innocent, you know ... moving about his day and ... he was killed over, you know, something that could have been avoided."

Saturday afternoon, the staff at Jim Brady's in Royal Oak closed for lunch as they mourned the loss of Habib. The 28-year-old, who had only started his job there in December, quickly became a beloved part of the team.

"Alex immediately became such a big part of our family, and it’s such a senseless loss," said Tom Brady, who is the owner of Jim Brady's. "The family, I can’t even imagine. A son was lost, a husband was lost, father was lost. My team is devastated."

Brady says he and his staff have been working to get the word out about the crowdfunding campaign as the young family faces a long road of healing ahead.

Since the crash, donations have been pouring in to support the young family left behind. If you'd like to help, the family has started a GoFundMe that you can donate to at this link.

"Our heart breaks for those guys, and there’s a family here that will be connected to Danielle and Nora and Santi and Dale and their whole family for as long as we’re around. Their family got bigger," Brady said. " I mean, really, the world lost a lot when they lost Alex."

Habib also worked at K&M Tire Wholesalers in Oak Park. The staff there say they were shocked to get the news of his death.

"Disbelief, you know. I didn’t know how or why. I just knew what happened, and then I found out some details later, which was heartbreaking," said Randy Burt, who worked with Habib at the tire warehouse.

The staff there say Habib was known to always talk about golf and his family: two things he loved.

"He was super kindhearted, really nice, really funny guy. He used to do pranks a lot on the guys here, loved his family, always talked about them," Joe Maffeo said as he remembered Habib's six years with K&M.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect in the case was treated at a local hospital for injuries and is now being lodged in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center awaiting charges.

The suspect, police say, is believed to be part of an organized crew targeting Macomb County residents.

"This is a tragedy on many levels and our sincere condolences are with the victim’s family and friends. Also, our officers who tragic events such as these take a toll on them," the Roseville Police Department said in a statement.

Warren Police Department's traffic reconstruction unit is currently investigating. The Roseville Police Department is also conducting an internal review of the pursuit. More details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

It's unclear what charges the 16-year-old driver will face or when he will be arraigned on said charges. That now lies in the hands of the Macomb County prosecutor.

