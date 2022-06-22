(WXYZ) — Roseville police say an 11-month-old boy who was believed to be the victim of child abuse has died.

Police say they arrested the boy’s 21-year-old babysitter after officers were called to the hospital on report of a child suffering from severe head trauma on June 13. Police say the mother told officers she picked her child up and the babysitter, who was a neighbor, said the child “did not appear normal.”

That’s when police say the mother called 911. The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kimora Launmei Hodges was originally charged with First Degree Child Abuse in the case. Now that the boy has passed away, police say they will be working with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to enhance the charges.