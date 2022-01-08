Royal Oak and Berkley schools partner up to honor MLK Jr.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak and Berkley school districts are coming together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The districts invite the community to join them on Jan. 17 for the 'A Day On, Not a Day Off' commemoration. The event will be a virtual presentation hosted on the Facebook pages of the school districts. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m.

According to Royal Oak School's press release, viewers can virtually experience a performance by the Detroit Youth Choir, a keynote speech by Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Coordinator for Royal Oak Schools and messages from both school's superintendents.

The release also states that Royal Oak Middle School will participate in a freedom walk the same day at 10:30 a.m. They invite the community to come walk with and the first 200 guests that participate will receive an event t-shirt. The freedom walk will start at the middle school located in Royal Oak at 709 N Washington Ave. Before the freedom walk, ROMS will be collecting donations in support of Redford Brightmoor Initiative, Cass Community Social Services, the Judson Center, and Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Here are the donation items the school is looking for:

Toiletries & Cleaning Supplies

DVDs (new or used)

Non-perishable foods (including canned meat and fish)

Diapers (newborn to size 6)

Baby wipes

Laundry detergent.

All ages and members of the community are invited to attend both celebrations.

