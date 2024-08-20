Royal Oak bar & bookstore team up for 'Grown Up Book Fair' next week

A beer bar and bookshop in Royal Oak are teaming up for a "Grown-Up Book Fair" next week. Sidetrack Bookshop and North End Taproom will host the book fair on Aug. 27 and 28.

According to the two businesses, the book fair will give adults the opportunity to relive the excitement of the book fairs they had when they were kids.

Sidetrack Bookshop, which is an independent bookstore in Royal Oak, will bring a selection of recent releases and popular titles for fiction and non-fiction, as well as bookish gift items.

People can browse the bookfair while enjoying food and drinks from North End Taproom. North End has 40 self-serve taps with a variety of craft beers, seltzers and wine.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the joy of back to school with North End,” said Jenny Carney, the co-founder of Sidetrack Bookshop. “Our first grown-up book fair at North End had a line around the block on a cold January evening. What better way to enjoy the last days of the summer and the start of a new school year than with the thrill of new books and great food and drinks?”

“We had a blast working with Sidetrack for the previous book fair and are thrilled to partner with them again!” says Katheryn Stoia, the owner of North End Taproom. “This time around, we will be able to have the garage doors at the taproom open, so the community can really enjoy the end of the summer season during this event.”

The book fair will run over the course of two days at the taproom, located at 111 S. Main St. in Royal Oak. It will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28.