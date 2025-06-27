Royal Oak doctor facing human trafficking charge, allegedly ransomed health care to exploit victims

(WXYZ) — A 47-year-old doctor from Royal Oak who allegedly ransomed health care to exploit victims is facing human trafficking and drug charges.

Royal Oak doctor facing human trafficking and drug charges

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, Gireesh Velugubanti, a practicing neurologist, was a customer of the Sonesta Suites trafficking ring.

The prosecutor’s office says three people are facing trafficking charges related to the ring: Antione Fulgiam, Chanel Rackard, and Sherri Gress.

Royal Oak doctor arraigned on sex trafficking charges

Velugubanti allegedly texted Fulgiam to arrange sex with trafficking victims and purchase drugs. He also allegedly messaged that he was unhappy with one of the trafficked sex workers, telling Fulgiam to warn the victim that her “free medical care” may end.

Velugubanti is charged with Human Trafficking Enterprise Resulting In Injury/Commercial Sexual Activity and Conspiracy To Deliver A Controlled Substance Less Than 50 Grams.

“This defendant’s alleged behavior is especially shocking,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. “According to police investigations, he effectively ransomed health care in order to exploit one or more victims. The first rule of the medical profession is to ‘do no harm.’ There are few things a doctor can do more harmful than to allegedly expect sex as a condition for care.”

Karen McDonald discusses case of doctor facing human trafficking, drug charges

Velugubanti was arraigned on the charges on Friday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The judge set his bond at $500,000 cash surety, no 10%, with a GPS tether and other restrictions.

His next court date is scheduled for July 10 at 8:30 a.m.

