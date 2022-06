ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — On June 8, Royal Oak Farmers Market will spend the day celebrating Pride Month!

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. the market will have a Sights and Sounds Family Pride event featuring food trucks, live music, drag queen storytime, kids crafts, and more.

A multitude of businesses plan on appearing at the event including House of Mac, Motor City Sweet Treats, Delectabowl, and more.

The Royal Oak Farmers Market is located at 316 E 11 Mile Road.